‘We’ve got to fight back against the bullies:’ Students raise more than $50,000 to put on play after school cancels it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Carroll High School students are getting a lesson in perseverance after they exceeded a lofty fundraising goal to salvage their spring play.

Theater students pulled off something most booster clubs can’t - they raised more than $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign in just two days. The money will be used to stage their independent production of “Marian, or The True Tail of Robinhood.”

The group raised $53,622 as of 10:24 p.m. Friday. Money continued to pour in.

The play, which was supposed to be Carroll’s spring performance, features LGBTQ characters and themes. But school administrators canceled the performance. Students insist parents, unhappy with LGBTQ themes, pressured school leaders to shut down the show.

“We’ve decided to put on the canceled play ourselves along with some supportive adults in the community,” said Carroll senior Tristan Wasserman in a video shared by a spokesperson. “We’ve got to fight back against the bullies, especially since right now in Indiana, LGBTQ people are under attack.”

The students will stage their performance on Saturday, May 20 at the Foellinger Theater.

21Alive has reached out to school officials for comment but has yet to hear back

