Two injured after head-on collision on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -A man is in life-threatening condition and another taken to a local hospital after a crash on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.
Police and medics were called to the 4600 block of Covington Road just before 5 Friday night.
According to the Fort Wayne Police Department the driver of a blue car was traveling eastbound on Covington Road at a high rate of speed, lost control and went into the other lane hitting another vehicle head-on. That car was sent into a neighboring woods.
Covington Road closed for hours while crews investigate.
