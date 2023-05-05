Two injured after head-on collision on Fort Wayne’s southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -A man is in life-threatening condition and another taken to a local hospital after a crash on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.

Police and medics were called to the 4600 block of Covington Road just before 5 Friday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department the driver of a blue car was traveling eastbound on Covington Road at a high rate of speed, lost control and went into the other lane hitting another vehicle head-on. That car was sent into a neighboring woods.

Covington Road closed for hours while crews investigate.

