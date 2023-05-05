Riding lawnmower explodes, sets house on fire

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove where the homeowner says...
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove where the homeowner says his riding lawnmower exploded setting his house on fire.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove where the homeowner says his riding lawnmower exploded, setting his house on fire.

Crews were called around 2:13 p.m. When they arrived, they found the back of the home in flames. The flames had extended to the attic throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two people were home at the time of the fire, and both escaped without injuries before firefighters arrived. Two pets were also rescued from the home.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor says, “The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged.”

O’Connor says one firefighter received minor injuries and will be evaluated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Jaden Bowman
POLICE: Missing Waterloo teen identified as victim in April 19 police pursuit crash
Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.
Crumbl Cookies to open second Fort Wayne store this summer
Crews are searching the Wabash River Thursday for a missing man.
Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing 19-year-old
Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto, passes away after cancer battle
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

A spokesperson for East Allen County Schools confirms with 21Investigates, an elementary...
EACS: Airsoft gun confiscated from elementary student’s backpack
Lunch on the Square returns for 2023 season
Richmond man shot by police after he shot woman.
ISP: Richmond man shot by police after he shot woman, pointed gun at officers
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency