Riding lawnmower explodes, sets house on fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove where the homeowner says his riding lawnmower exploded, setting his house on fire.

Crews were called around 2:13 p.m. When they arrived, they found the back of the home in flames. The flames had extended to the attic throughout the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two people were home at the time of the fire, and both escaped without injuries before firefighters arrived. Two pets were also rescued from the home.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor says, “The fire is under investigation, but we know that a riding lawnmower was involved, and the rear of the home was badly damaged.”

O’Connor says one firefighter received minor injuries and will be evaluated.

