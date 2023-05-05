Lunch on the Square returns for 2023 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The annual series, Lunch on the Square, is returning for its summer 2023 season.

Officials with Downtown Fort Wayne and Edward Jones say the series will return once again for 14 weeks during the summer, starting Thursday, June 1, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Freimann Square.

The series is held every Thursday from June until August, with various food options and live performances.

Officials say the Lunch Means More initiative, a local nonprofit organization, will be integrated into the event for a second year. They also say there will be a “featured food provider,” which will rotate weekly. Officials say the featured vendors will be announced on Downtown Fort Wayne’s social media page (@downtownfortwayne).

Barnes & Thornburg LLP will match 15% of all food sales from the featured food providers, and they, along with Downtown Fort Wayne, will provide a check on Aug. 31 to the Lunch Means More nonprofit for the total amount raised during the summer.

For more information on the series and the complete list of scheduled performances, click here.

