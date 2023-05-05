Linda Likes It: HGTV star to share stories at Erin’s House Common Bond

By Linda Jackson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mina Starsiak Hawk is the star of HGTV’s “Good Bones” and will serve as keynote speaker for the annual Common Bond Breakfast to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson got to talk with Mina ahead of the May 18 event about family, work and young people dealing with grief.

Linda Likes It: HGTV star talks about family, work & dealing with grief
