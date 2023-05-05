Linda Likes It: HGTV star to share stories at Erin’s House Common Bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mina Starsiak Hawk is the star of HGTV’s “Good Bones” and will serve as keynote speaker for the annual Common Bond Breakfast to benefit Erin’s House for Grieving Children.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson got to talk with Mina ahead of the May 18 event about family, work and young people dealing with grief.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.