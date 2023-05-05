ISP: Richmond man shot by police after he shot woman, pointed gun at officers

Charles Adams, 81, allegedly shot a woman before barricading himself in his home, police said.
Richmond man shot by police after he shot woman.
Richmond man shot by police after he shot woman.(Indiana State Police | WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after a Richmond man was shot by police after he allegedly shot a woman and barricaded himself in his home before pointing a gun at officers.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of Rich Road, near Williamsburg Pike, for a report of shots fired. Police located a 42-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was taken to Reid Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Richmond police identified the suspect as 81-year-old Charles Adams and found him at his home next door to the woman. Adams barricaded himself in his home and refused to answer attempted communication from police, ISP said.

Richmond officers then evacuated nearby homes and set up a perimeter around the scene.

State police said that during attempts to de-escalate the situation, Adams allegedly fired a shot at officers. SWAT teams from the Richmond Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The SWAT teams eventually deployed a chemical into the house and entered. Adams then approached an opening and reportedly pointed a gun at police, ISP said. Multiple Indiana State Police SWAT members fired their guns, hitting Adams at least once, police said.

Adams was then taken into custody and taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

Indiana State Police identified the members of the SWAT team that shot at Adams as Master Trooper George True, Senior Trooper Nickolas Yaeger, Trooper Dana Harvey, Senior Trooper Jason Madison, and Senior Trooper Brandon Henderson. All have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

ISP Pendleton District detectives are leading the investigation into the incident.

