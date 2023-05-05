Indiana AG releases April consumer recalls
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) released on Friday morning April’s consumer alerts and product recalls.
Rokita said in a news release that anyone who may have purchased the following items to immediately refrain from using them and contact the respective manufacturer:
- Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids
- Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets from Lucky Global
- Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA
- BLAVINGAD Fishing Games from IKEA
- Children’s Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers
- Children’s Robes from Goumi
- Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner
- Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja
- Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading
- NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading
- Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels from Mammut Sports Group
- Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL
- Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces
- Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors from Moen
- DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products
- DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker
The news release says if anyone has or believes they have recalled items, to check that item’s recall notice and follow its instructions.
Click here to view recalls before April 2023.
