Indiana AG releases April consumer recalls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) released on Friday morning April’s consumer alerts and product recalls.

Rokita said in a news release that anyone who may have purchased the following items to immediately refrain from using them and contact the respective manufacturer:

The news release says if anyone has or believes they have recalled items, to check that item’s recall notice and follow its instructions.

Click here to view recalls before April 2023.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.