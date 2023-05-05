FWCS demonstrates proposed weapons detector systems

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders at Fort Wayne Community Schools held a demonstration Thursday evening for a proposed weapons detection system they are looking to implement in all FWCS schools.

This comes after several incidents at more than one FWCS school within the past year involving a student possessing a gun or another weapon on school grounds.

The weapons detection systems are part of a proposed referendum to address some safety concerns of parents, students, and school faculty and staff.

District leaders are planning to put a referendum on the ballot in November. They say they are considering purchasing the system if the Tax Levy passes.

If voters approve the measure, the levy would raise between $5 million and $8 million annually over eight years. Officials say the money would be used for safety and security enhancements, like the weapons detection system.

John Nichter of Upside Event Management says the system is searching for “weapons of mass destruction.” Unlike metal detectors, the proposed system would not require anyone to empty their pockets.

FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel said that these systems would not be meant to be “restrictive” but more so to create a safer environment in schools.

The school district is planning more public meetings to discuss the referendum.

The next public meeting will be on May 17 at 6 p.m. at Snider High School.

