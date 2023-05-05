EACS: Airsoft gun confiscated from elementary student’s backpack

By WPTA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A spokesperson for East Allen County Schools confirms with 21Investigates, an elementary student brought an airsoft gun to school this week.

EACS officials say it was confiscated at Prince Chapman Academy on Paulding Road Wednesday. A district spokesperson points out the student did not bring any plastic pellets along with the airsoft gun, and that “no one was threatened with it and it never left the student’s backpack.”

The district’s statement goes on to say, “As always, safety is a top priority for East Allen County Schools.”

We have asked the district whether a letter or email was sent home to parents about the incident. We’re waiting to hear back.

