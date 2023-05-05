Bishop Dwenger and Empowered volleyball standouts sign to collegiate level

By Chris Ryan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Dwenger volleyball standouts Lexa Zimmerman and Loretta Pelkington signed to their collegiate destinations at Empowered Sports Club on Thursday night.

The defensive specialist Zimmerman joined Marian where she will study Nutrition.

Middle hitter Pelkington signed with IU East where she will major in Business.

Zimmerman and Pelkington also played club together at Empowered.

