Students plan own production of canceled Carroll HS play featuring LGBTQ+ themes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After the administration at Carroll High School canceled a play featuring same-sex relationships, students involved in the show have planned their own independent production.

Back in February, school leaders announced they were canceling the spring production of “Marian: The True Tale of Robin Hood” following community backlash. School leaders told us the complaints surrounded nonbinary characters and characters in same-sex relationships.

An online petition to allow students to continue with the production garnered thousands of signatures after news of the cancelation spread.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the students involved say they are holding a single performance of the play on May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Foellinger Outdoor Theater.

The play is a retelling of the classic Robin Hood tale that includes queer themes and gender-bending characters, according to a press release.

“We’ve decided to put on the canceled play ourselves along with some supportive adults in the community,” Carroll senior Tristan Wasserman said in a video shared by the spokesperson. “We’ve got to fight back against the bullies, especially since right now in Indiana, LGBTQ people are under attack.”

The students are also partnering with non-profit group Fort Wayne Pride to raise $50,000 they say is needed for the production. Anyone who would like to donate to the show can do so here.

Show rehearsals are currently underway, and leaders say tickets will go on sale next week.

21Alive has reached out to school officials for comment but has not yet heard back.

