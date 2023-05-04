POLICE: Missing Waterloo teen identified as victim in April 19 police pursuit crash

14-year-old Jaden Bowman
14-year-old Jaden Bowman(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was killed in a police pursuit in Ashley on April 19 as that of missing 14-year-old Jaden Bowman.

The Ashley-Hudson Police Department says just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, police spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of S Harrison Ave. Officers say as they approached the car it drove away, committing multiple traffic violations.

Police say they then tried to stop the driver on Wabash Ave., but they fled and led officers on a pursuit east on 800 S. They say the pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph before crossing into Hamilton when they turned around and went back west on 800 S.

After crossing the intersection of Old 27, police say they went off-road and struck a tree and the car burst into flames. They say the driver was unable to be rescued due to “extreme heat”. Police say they learned the vehicle had been recently stolen.

The death investigation was then handed to the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, which used DNA to identify the body on May 3. Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer says the coroner has identified the victim as 14-year-old Jaden Bowman, who was reported missing by his parents earlier that evening.

21Alive spoke with Bowman’s mother on April 27, who said she had spent every day since the evening of April 19 searching for her son. She told us he was acting “a little funny” that night and the next morning, she didn’t find him in bed.

She says she assumed he had already gone to the bus stop for school. It wasn’t until later in the day when the school called saying he didn’t come in that she thought something wrong. She said she then went to the police station to report him missing.

Ashley police say the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was requested to review the actions of the pursuing officer to “determine if there were any violations of policy or state law”. They say that investigation is still pending.

Officers were assisted by the Steuben and Dekalb County Sheriff’s Departments, Hamilton Police Department, and the Angola City Police.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Great American Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6, and officials say they expect a large turnout.

News

Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Bluffton Fire Department says several crews are searching the Wabash River on Thursday for a missing man.

News

Cedar Point’s opening day set for Saturday, announces new rides

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
Cedar Point announced on Thursday their official opening day for the 2023 season.

News

Crumbl Cookies to open second Fort Wayne store this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A sweet sensation that made its debut in Fort Wayne in December can soon be found at a second location.

Politics

Jennifer McCormick (D) announces 2024 run for Indiana governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Dr. Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced Thursday morning her 2024 run for the Indiana governor’s seat.

Latest News

Community

Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto, passes away after cancer battle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Jay Leonard, founder and owner of Preferred Automotive Group, passed away Wednesday morning at age 61 after a battle with cancer.

News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Komets postseason comes to close 1-0 after controversial game seven finish

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The Fort Wayne Komets postseason run came to a close 1-0 after a controversial goalie interference call waived off a potential game-tying score with just over a minute left to play in the game seven contest on Wednesday night.

News

Bishop Luers comes back to beat powerhouse Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Bishop Luers (10-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion at the ASH Centre on Wednesday night.

News

Bishop Luers comes back to beat powerhouse Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion

Updated: 12 hours ago