POLICE: Missing Waterloo teen identified as victim in April 19 police pursuit crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was killed in a police pursuit in Ashley on April 19 as that of missing 14-year-old Jaden Bowman.

The Ashley-Hudson Police Department says just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, police spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of S Harrison Ave. Officers say as they approached the car it drove away, committing multiple traffic violations.

Police say they then tried to stop the driver on Wabash Ave., but they fled and led officers on a pursuit east on 800 S. They say the pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph before crossing into Hamilton when they turned around and went back west on 800 S.

After crossing the intersection of Old 27, police say they went off-road and struck a tree and the car burst into flames. They say the driver was unable to be rescued due to “extreme heat”. Police say they learned the vehicle had been recently stolen.

The death investigation was then handed to the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, which used DNA to identify the body on May 3. Waterloo Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer says the coroner has identified the victim as 14-year-old Jaden Bowman, who was reported missing by his parents earlier that evening.

21Alive spoke with Bowman’s mother on April 27, who said she had spent every day since the evening of April 19 searching for her son. She told us he was acting “a little funny” that night and the next morning, she didn’t find him in bed.

She says she assumed he had already gone to the bus stop for school. It wasn’t until later in the day when the school called saying he didn’t come in that she thought something wrong. She said she then went to the police station to report him missing.

Ashley police say the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was requested to review the actions of the pursuing officer to “determine if there were any violations of policy or state law”. They say that investigation is still pending.

Officers were assisted by the Steuben and Dekalb County Sheriff’s Departments, Hamilton Police Department, and the Angola City Police.

