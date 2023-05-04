MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: R2-D2 pays special visit to Waynedale Elementary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “May the Fourth Be With You.”

Today is a special day for Star Wars fans. In honor of May Fourth, R2-D2 made the trip from a galaxy far, far away to visit Waynedale Elementary School.

School officials say they wanted to celebrate a 10% jump in the students’ literacy scores. They say that’s why they invited the R2-D2 Club of Indiana to celebrate.

The club brought their fully-functioning R2-units that they built to the school on Thursday to visit with the students.

During their visit, they told students about what it takes to design, build, engineer and program the robots.

