Komets postseason comes to close 1-0 after controversial game seven finish

By Chris Ryan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets postseason run came to a close 1-0 after a controversial goalie interference call waived off a potential game-tying score with just over a minute left to play in the game seven contest on Wednesday night.

Former Komets forward Justin Vaive credited for the lone Cyclones goal of the game.

Fort Wayne goalie Ryan Fanti saved 37 of 38 shots on goal.

The Komets outscored the Cyclones by six goals in the series, never losing by more than one score to top-seeded Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Road Car Crash
Two people seriously injured in Illinois Road car crash
Alice Cooper stops by Vintage Treasures May 2
Alice Cooper stops by Fort Wayne antique store ahead of concert
The Price is Right LIVE coming to Embassy Theater
One of the most iconic images from the Indianapolis 500 race is when the winner drinks and...
The Indianapolis 500 names Bluffton man as 2023 Rookie Milk Man
ELECTION RESULTS: Indiana’s 2023 primary election

Latest News

Bishop Luers scores the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night.
Bishop Luers comes back to beat powerhouse Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion
Bishop Luers scores the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night.
Bishop Luers comes back to beat powerhouse Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion
Komets postseason comes to close 1-0 after controversial game seven finish
Komets postseason comes to close 1-0 after controversial game seven finish
Didier and Henry
Allen County Republicans and Democrats confident after primary election