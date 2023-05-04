Komets postseason comes to close 1-0 after controversial game seven finish

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets postseason run came to a close 1-0 after a controversial goalie interference call waived off a potential game-tying score with just over a minute left to play in the game seven contest on Wednesday night.

Former Komets forward Justin Vaive credited for the lone Cyclones goal of the game.

Fort Wayne goalie Ryan Fanti saved 37 of 38 shots on goal.

The Komets outscored the Cyclones by six goals in the series, never losing by more than one score to top-seeded Cincinnati.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.