Jennifer McCormick (D) announces 2024 run for Indiana governor

(16 News Now)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced Thursday morning her 2024 run for the Indiana governor’s seat.

The former superintendent and former Republican is now running for office under the Democratic party ticket.

A news release says McCormick will make several stops across Indiana, including Fort Wayne on May 5 to hold press conferences following her official bid.

The Newcastle native says on her website she is “tired of the supermajority’s focus on fringe issues that have nothing to do with everyday challenges Hoosiers are facing.”

McCormick says she is running to “stand up to policies that are dismantling public education and stripping Hoosiers of their rights and freedoms, as well as leaving rural communities behind.”

