Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto, passes away after cancer battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jay Leonard, founder and owner of Preferred Automotive Group, passed away Wednesday morning at age 61 after a battle with brain cancer, Preferred Auto’s Controller Carissa Ryan confirmed.

According to Leonard’s biography on the Preferred Auto website, he opened the very first Preferred Auto back in 1989.

Since then, the company has grown into the largest independent used car dealer in Indiana, with two locations: Lima Road and Illinois Road.

According to the company’s website, Leonard was a man of faith and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and dog, Benji.

Leonard also was an avid golfer and loved playing card games with his friends and family.

Leonard’s biography also said he was active in many community service projects, with one as a supporter of “Camp Watcha Wanna Do,” a camp for children battling cancer.

