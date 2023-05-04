Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto, passes away after cancer battle

(Preferred Auto)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jay Leonard, founder and owner of Preferred Automotive Group, passed away Wednesday morning at age 61 after a battle with brain cancer, Preferred Auto’s Controller Carissa Ryan confirmed.

According to Leonard’s biography on the Preferred Auto website, he opened the very first Preferred Auto back in 1989.

Since then, the company has grown into the largest independent used car dealer in Indiana, with two locations: Lima Road and Illinois Road.

According to the company’s website, Leonard was a man of faith and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and dog, Benji.

Leonard also was an avid golfer and loved playing card games with his friends and family.

Leonard’s biography also said he was active in many community service projects, with one as a supporter of “Camp Watcha Wanna Do,” a camp for children battling cancer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Jaden Bowman
POLICE: Missing Waterloo teen identified as victim in April 19 police pursuit crash
Alice Cooper stops by Vintage Treasures May 2
Alice Cooper stops by Fort Wayne antique store ahead of concert
33-year-old Jordan Miller
DOCS: Ex-Bishop Luers teacher charged after having sexual relations with three students
The Deck is set to open for the season on May 17.
The Deck announces opening date for 2023
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say

Latest News

Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday
iCan Shine Bike Camp
iCan Bike Camp to stop in Fort Wayne; looking for volunteers
Didier and Henry
Allen County Republicans and Democrats confident after primary election
The Deck is set to open for the season on May 17.
The Deck announces opening date for 2023