Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Great American Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6, and officials say they expect a large turnout.
Event organizers say they expect nearly 4,000 people to volunteer this year. The cleanup event is an event for residents to display “community pride” by lending a hand to clean up litter on roads and trails, as well as in parks and riverways.
They say the City will provide all materials for the cleanup and even T-shirts.
Officials urge drivers to exercise caution and watch for volunteers near the road.
The list of locations for the cleanup is as follows:
- Broadway/Swinney/Fairfield/Taylor area (22 volunteers from the Amp Lab at Electric Works)
- Bowser/E. Creighton/Smith/Hurd area (28 volunteers from the Greater Fort Wayne National Pan Hellenic Council)
- 3402 Fairfield Ave. (30 volunteers from the Oakdale Neighborhood)
- 1421 Oxford St.(40 volunteers from the Oxford Neighborhood Association)
- Pontiac St. Roundabout (13 volunteers from the Wayne Township Trustee Office)
The cleanup event is from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and a volunteer celebration will be held at Headwaters Park from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information, visit the City of Fort Wayne’s website.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.