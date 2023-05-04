Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Great American Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6, and officials say they expect a large turnout.

Event organizers say they expect nearly 4,000 people to volunteer this year. The cleanup event is an event for residents to display “community pride” by lending a hand to clean up litter on roads and trails, as well as in parks and riverways.

They say the City will provide all materials for the cleanup and even T-shirts.

Officials urge drivers to exercise caution and watch for volunteers near the road.

The list of locations for the cleanup is as follows:

Broadway/Swinney/Fairfield/Taylor area (22 volunteers from the Amp Lab at Electric Works)

Bowser/E. Creighton/Smith/Hurd area (28 volunteers from the Greater Fort Wayne National Pan Hellenic Council)

3402 Fairfield Ave. (30 volunteers from the Oakdale Neighborhood)

1421 Oxford St.(40 volunteers from the Oxford Neighborhood Association)

Pontiac St. Roundabout (13 volunteers from the Wayne Township Trustee Office)

The cleanup event is from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and a volunteer celebration will be held at Headwaters Park from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Fort Wayne’s website.

