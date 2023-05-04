Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday

(City of Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Great American Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6, and officials say they expect a large turnout.

Event organizers say they expect nearly 4,000 people to volunteer this year. The cleanup event is an event for residents to display “community pride” by lending a hand to clean up litter on roads and trails, as well as in parks and riverways.

They say the City will provide all materials for the cleanup and even T-shirts.

Officials urge drivers to exercise caution and watch for volunteers near the road.

The list of locations for the cleanup is as follows:

  • Broadway/Swinney/Fairfield/Taylor area (22 volunteers from the Amp Lab at Electric Works)
  • Bowser/E. Creighton/Smith/Hurd area (28 volunteers from the Greater Fort Wayne National Pan Hellenic Council)
  • 3402 Fairfield Ave. (30 volunteers from the Oakdale Neighborhood)
  • 1421 Oxford St.(40 volunteers from the Oxford Neighborhood Association)
  • Pontiac St. Roundabout (13 volunteers from the Wayne Township Trustee Office)

The cleanup event is from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and a volunteer celebration will be held at Headwaters Park from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Fort Wayne’s website.

