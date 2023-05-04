Gov. Holcomb signs bill to fund handgun training for teachers

Should Indiana fund firearm training for teachers?
Should Indiana fund firearm training for teachers?(WPTA Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has officially signed into law a bill that will create a state-funded handgun training program for interested teachers.

Gov. Holcomb signed House Bill 1177 on Thursday, along with 90 other pieces of legislation.

The measure passed the Senate 41-8 on April 26, after the House concurred with bill changes earlier that day. Lawmakers have been working on such a measure for years, but the legislation was halted by opposition from both sides.

The bill allows for 40 hours of optional handgun training for teachers, which is funded by the state. The Associated Press says state law currently allows school districts to permit teachers to be armed, but no training is mandated.

The legislation also allows schools to apply for funding in the event of a school shooting to cover counseling costs for those impacted.

Bill critics say the measure could make schools more dangerous by bringing in more guns, saying they’re worried about the emotional impacts on children.

“The argument that a good person with a gun can stop a bad person with a gun in over 99 percent of all mass shootings across the United States did not work,” State Sen. Fady Quaddoura (D) said. “In the instances when we had heroes that were able to stop these shootings, we still had casualties.”

21Alive spoke with Borden-Henryville School Corporation Superintendent Johnny Budd when Senate first signed off on the bill, who said they already have school resources officers in place but are interested in the training the bill offers.

“And while I’m not in favor of teachers in the classroom packing a weapon, I do have interest in school personnel like maybe even myself, maybe some custodians, maybe some administrators having access to guns,” Budd said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana’s governor on Thursday signed a bill that would require schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school, one of the final bills approved in a legislative session that had targeted LGBTQ+ people in the state, especially students.

Politics

A look at key bills signed into law by Indiana’s governor

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has completed his review of bills approved during this year’s legislative session by signing the last of them into law on Thursday and issuing no vetoes. Here are some key measures the governor signed in the final batch:

Politics

Jennifer McCormick (D) announces 2024 run for Indiana governor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Dr. Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced Thursday morning her 2024 run for the Indiana governor’s seat.

Politics

Mayor Tom Henry wins Democratic nomination for fifth term run

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The man who has held the mayoral post in Fort Wayne since 2008 has won the Democratic nomination to run for a fifth term.

Latest News

Politics

Councilman Tom Didier secures Republican nomination for Fort Wayne Mayor

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
In a showdown between two Fort Wayne City Councilmen vying to win the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Didier is moving ahead.

Politics

MAYOR’S RACE: Who will win the Republican nomination?

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karli VanCleave
The race for Fort Wayne’s next mayor is ramping up as candidates prepare for the 2023 primary election in Allen County. Voters will decide who they want to get the nomination for the seat for each party.

Politics

ELECTION RESULTS: Indiana’s 2023 primary election

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Voters in the Hoosier state will be heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote in the 2023 primaries, packed full of municipal government races.

Politics

A look at key issues during Indiana’s legislative session

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The Indiana General Assembly concluded the year’s regular session early Friday. Here are some key issues debated during the nearly four-month session:

Politics

Indiana governor endorses revised GOP state budget package

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A messy state budget deal gained the endorsement of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday soon after it won final passage from state legislators.

Politics

Chaotic, twelfth-hour push nets $312M increase for traditional K-12

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
Outrage from public school officials over dismal funding in the next two-year state budget prompted lawmakers to add a twelfth-hour K-12 spending boost in Indiana’s spending plan in a chaotic final day that yielded several so-called ‘final’ draft budgets.