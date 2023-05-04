Crumbl Cookies to open second Fort Wayne store this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A sweet sensation that made its debut in Fort Wayne in December can soon be found at a second location.

Leaders with Crumbl Cookies confirm they are opening a second store in The Fort at 433 W Coliseum Blvd., near Wing Stop.

Although an exact opening date has not been shared, officials say the store will open this summer.

The popular cookie spot opened its first spot on Thomas Road on Dec. 9, welcoming a line of customers that spilled out of the building bright and early for its grand day.

