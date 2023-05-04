Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing man

Crews are searching the Wabash River Thursday for a missing man.
Crews are searching the Wabash River Thursday for a missing man.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Fire Department says several crews are searching the Wabash River on Thursday for a missing man.

Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig says crews are searching the river, near the White Bridge Picnic Area just east of Bluffton, for a man they say has been missing from Adams County since Sunday.

Craig says someone reported seeing tire tracks leading into the river on Wednesday. He says crews pulled a truck out of the river later that day, finding the window had been broken and the door was open, but no one was inside. Police say they confirmed the truck belonged to the missing man, who has not been named.

Several boats from departments including Indiana DNR are assisting in the search to find the man.

Officers say they are dealing with high water and spring rains, making the search more difficult.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

