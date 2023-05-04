Cedar Point’s opening day set for Saturday, announces new rides

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA) - Cedar Point announced on Thursday their official opening day for the 2023 season.

Officials say the opening day for the amusement park is Saturday, May 6.

They say there are new attractions that may be spotlights of the season. The Boardwalk, officials say, will be a centerpiece this season, with attractions including the Wild Mouse, a 52-foot roller coaster that reaches nearly 35 miles per hour.

They say the ride will feature more hills and dives, and twists than the original version of the roller coaster.

Along with the new Wild Mouse ride, are two family rides that have been relocated to The Boardwalk: the Atomic Scarmbler and Matterhorn, and other rides on The Boardwalk include the GateKeeper, and Calypso.

Cedar Point officials also spotlight the Cedar Point Grand Pavilion, the two-story dining hall and “relaxation masterpiece.”

The restaurant on the ground floor contains two large dining rooms and “hand-crafted culinary items” such as dry-rubbed pork loin.

On the second floor, officials say the waterfront bar will serve frozen, traditional, and signature beverages and cocktails with an adjacent walk-up food service area to satisfy visitors’ “smaller cravings.”

“We continue to showcase and invest in our rich history, and The Boardwalk is a stunning and modern look at how a visit to Cedar Point may have been, so long ago. This all-new area has something for everyone from foodies to roller coaster lovers to families looking to create new memories; we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

They say anyone looking to purchase tickets before the park’s opening day can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.