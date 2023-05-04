Cedar Point’s opening day set for Saturday, announces new rides

(Cedar Point)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA) - Cedar Point announced on Thursday their official opening day for the 2023 season.

Officials say the opening day for the amusement park is Saturday, May 6.

They say there are new attractions that may be spotlights of the season. The Boardwalk, officials say, will be a centerpiece this season, with attractions including the Wild Mouse, a 52-foot roller coaster that reaches nearly 35 miles per hour.

They say the ride will feature more hills and dives, and twists than the original version of the roller coaster.

Along with the new Wild Mouse ride, are two family rides that have been relocated to The Boardwalk: the Atomic Scarmbler and Matterhorn, and other rides on The Boardwalk include the GateKeeper, and Calypso.

Cedar Point officials also spotlight the Cedar Point Grand Pavilion, the two-story dining hall and “relaxation masterpiece.”

The restaurant on the ground floor contains two large dining rooms and “hand-crafted culinary items” such as dry-rubbed pork loin.

On the second floor, officials say the waterfront bar will serve frozen, traditional, and signature beverages and cocktails with an adjacent walk-up food service area to satisfy visitors’ “smaller cravings.”

They say anyone looking to purchase tickets before the park’s opening day can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Great American Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6, and officials say they expect a large turnout.

News

Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Bluffton Fire Department says several crews are searching the Wabash River on Thursday for a missing man.

News

Crumbl Cookies to open second Fort Wayne store this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A sweet sensation that made its debut in Fort Wayne in December can soon be found at a second location.

Politics

Jennifer McCormick (D) announces 2024 run for Indiana governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Dr. Jennifer McCormick, the former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, announced Thursday morning her 2024 run for the Indiana governor’s seat.

Latest News

News

POLICE: Missing Waterloo teen identified as victim in April 19 police pursuit crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Police say the Steuben County Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who was killed in a police pursuit in Ashley on April 19 as that of missing 14-year-old Jaden Bowman.

Community

Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto, passes away after cancer battle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Jay Leonard, founder and owner of Preferred Automotive Group, passed away Wednesday morning at age 61 after a battle with cancer.

News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Komets postseason comes to close 1-0 after controversial game seven finish

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The Fort Wayne Komets postseason run came to a close 1-0 after a controversial goalie interference call waived off a potential game-tying score with just over a minute left to play in the game seven contest on Wednesday night.

News

Bishop Luers comes back to beat powerhouse Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Bishop Luers (10-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion at the ASH Centre on Wednesday night.

News

Bishop Luers comes back to beat powerhouse Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion

Updated: 12 hours ago