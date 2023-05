FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Luers (10-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Carroll 4-3 in walk-off fashion at the ASH Centre on Wednesday night.

The Knights Nathan Heflin drove in the game-winning run to hand the Chargers (13-2) just their second loss on the season.

