Allen County Republicans and Democrats confident after primary election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After Tuesday’s primary elections, there was plenty of celebrating for Democrats and Republicans as both parties are confident they will win majority in City Council.

“The Democrats will not take over,” Steve Shine said. “We have great district candidates running in the first, second, third and fourth and our at-large candidates are all superstars.”

Steve Shine is the chairman for the Allen County Republican Party.

He says their party registered 7,000 more votes this primary election than the Democrats. It’s one reason he’s sure Republicans will keep their majority on city council.

“I think that I am probably more excited about the municipal election for the Democrats to fall short in 2023 than I have been in many years,” Shine said.

While the republican party seems certain, Democrats like Allen County chair Derek Camp aren’t sure why.

“I don’t know what he’s so confident about,” Camp said.

The Republicans have the right to be confident, as they’ve held majority on City Council for three decades. But, Democrats believe that streak will end in November, and they already have their eyes on certain seats.

“I think the strongest ones are very obviously the second and the fourth city council districts,” Camp said. “In each of those districts we are looking at previous election results that are extremely competitive, extremely close.”

Despite Republicans registering more votes, Camp says the percentage of votes cast for Democrats this primary increased roughly 10% from four years ago. He also says this year showed a decline in Republican voters.

Because of that, Camp says the possibility of holding the mayor’s office and a city council majority has increased in their eyes dramatically.

“I don’t think it’s a dream,” Camp said. “It’s obviously something we want, but it is something that’s very much in the realm of possible this year and we are doing everything we can to make that a reality. We have flipped seats with greater odds in the past and we’re going to do it even now.”

