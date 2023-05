GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Garrett forward Bailey Kelham is the 21Alive Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2022-’23 season.

The senior averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game, leading the Railroaders to a sectional title.

Kelham is all the all-time leading scorer in Garrett basketball history.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.