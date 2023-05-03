Wabash native Zachariah Smith makes American Idol top 8, says the pressure is on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Another win for a Wabash native singing his way to the top of American Idol and making it to the top 8.

Zachariah Smith, 19, continues to move up in the ranks. One song, after another, Smith captured America’s votes.

“You know what I have been trying to give Wabash such a shoutout, every chance I can get. And the support and love I have been receiving have been absolutely outstanding. And I’m truly proud to say that I am from Wabash County.”

Smith has taken all he has learned and has put it all on the stage.

“I don’t think you need to think about anything you are doing wrong,” Katie Perry said. “In our opinion, you’re not doing anything wrong. Like that’s your stank, that’s your nasty face, don’t think about it, we love you. We would have told you if we had a note. You’re just Zachariah, there is no one else like you.”

Smith said, “I’m glad Katie had told me to not change myself and to keep my face I’ve been doing. That was her saying, this is you and it adds character. People want to see authenticity and they want to see originality and at the end of the day, you being you is the best you can give them.”

Tune in Sunday to find out if he makes it to the next round.

