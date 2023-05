FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Three Homestead Spartans signed their national letters of intent on Tuesday night.

Safety Zac Zolman will head just a bit north joining Trine football.

Defensive end Will Christmon will also stick in-state with Indiana Wesleyan football.

Tennis standout Max Holliday also signed with IWU.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.