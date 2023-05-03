SACS: Weapon brought to Summit Middle School for the second time this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) administrators say they are investigating after a student brought a knife to Summit Middle School on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to families, SACS leaders say they were alerted in the morning that a student may have a knife at school. A school resource officer searched the student and their belongings, finding a knife in their lunchbox. They say the student was then removed from the building.

“We recognize that a weapon at school is considered a threat but, at no time did the student use the knife toward them self or others,” the letter reads.

They say weapons of any kind are prohibited at the school, and students who break this rule will “receive consequences in accordance with the SACS Board approved Student Handbook, as well as State and Federal law.”

This instance marks the second time in three days that a student brought a weapon to the middle school.

On Monday, the district said a student took an unloaded gun to the middle school that afternoon. They say the student was immediately found and taken to a secure area before a school resource officer searched his bag, finding the unloaded gun.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder said as he stated on Monday, the district needs parents to speak with their children about the dangers of such weapons.

You can read the full letter below:

21Alive has reached out to the school district for further comment but has not yet heard back.

