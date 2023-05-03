Purdue Fort Wayne receives $21 million for planned music tech building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that their music technology building is one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to a new state budget and generous donations.

The university announced that if the new state budget becomes law, they would have $21 million collected, with about $15 million coming from the new state budget and $6 million from Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation.

Officials say the cost of the building is estimated to be around $22 million.

The new state budget the school will receive most of its funds has not yet been signed by Governor Eric Holcomb and is expected to be signed into law sometime soon.

“We are grateful to have received such strong support from our elected officials during this initial phase of the project and from our private donors – specifically the Suracks and the Auer Foundation – who are helping make this a reality. The creation of a music technology building on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus not only addresses the academic needs of students who seek careers in this field, but it also helps the region reaffirm its commitment to being a national hub in the music industry.”

The building will be 26,000 square feet, and construction is set for 2024. The music technology center is projected to be completed by the fall of 2027.

