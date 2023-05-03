Purdue Fort Wayne receives $21 million for planned music tech building

Purdue Fort Wayne announced Wednesday it will soon receive millions of dollars towards its new...
Purdue Fort Wayne announced Wednesday it will soon receive millions of dollars towards its new music technology center.(Purdue University Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that their music technology building is one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to a new state budget and generous donations.

The university announced that if the new state budget becomes law, they would have $21 million collected, with about $15 million coming from the new state budget and $6 million from Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation.

Officials say the cost of the building is estimated to be around $22 million.

The new state budget the school will receive most of its funds has not yet been signed by Governor Eric Holcomb and is expected to be signed into law sometime soon.

The building will be 26,000 square feet, and construction is set for 2024. The music technology center is projected to be completed by the fall of 2027.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

