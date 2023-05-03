Mission: Motherhood to host conference on maternal mental health topics Wednesday

By Jessica Walter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mission: Motherhood is celebrating World Maternal Mental Health Day Wednesday by hosting an all-day conference to educate the public and healthcare providers on maternal mental health issues.

The conference will include discussions on a variety of issues including maternal substance use, race and stigma, diaper need and perinatal harm reduction.

If you aren’t able to make it out to the conference today, the information and a variety of resources can be found from Mission: Motherhood on their website.

