LaGrange County police seeking help finding wanted man

Joshua Alan Wilson is wanted on several charges including domestic battery and strangulation.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a man wanted on domestic battery charges.

The department says they received a complaint of a domestic disturbance at a home at 10395 E 050 N in LaGrange on Wednesday. Police say they arrived and made contact with the victim, who said there was a man inside who was possibly armed and suicidal.

They say SWAT got into the home but did not find suspect Joshua Alan Wilson inside. Police say this was an “isolated incident” and are still searching for him.

Wilson faces charges of intimidation with a firearm, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, and strangulation. Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 463-7491.

