Komets crush Cyclones 6-0 to force game seven

By Chris Ryan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Oh. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets crushed the Cincinnati Cyclones 6-0 in game six of the ECHL first round playoffs series.

The Komets, winners in three of four games, forced a game seven that will face off in Cincinnati on Wednesday night at 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne goalie Ryan Fanti saved 32 shots on goal in the shutout win.

Komets forward Anthony Petruzzelli followed up his game five winning goal with the first goal of game six just four minutes into the first period, as Fort Wayne never looked back.

