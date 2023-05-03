Indiana native sings in ‘The Voice’ playoffs Monday night

Ray Uriel, a Gary, Indiana, native who now calls Arizona home, was one of 10 performers on the first night of the two-week playoffs May 1.
Indiana native Ray Uriel advanced to the semifinals on NBC's "The Voice."
Indiana native Ray Uriel advanced to the semifinals on NBC's "The Voice."(NBC)
By WTHR
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A University of Indianapolis graduate competed Monday night in the playoffs of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Ray Uriel, a Gary, Indiana, native who now calls Arizona home, was one of 10 performers on the first night of the two-week playoffs on May 1. After the performances, Uriel’s coach, Chance the Rapper, picked two of his five artists to advance to the live semifinals on May 15, where real-time fan voting starts.

Chance the Rapper was the only coach to turn around for Uriel’s blind audition performance of Joji’s “Glimpse of Us.” The Indiana native then defeated NOIVAS in the Battle Rounds, when the artists performed John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.”

Uriel earned his spot in the playoffs with a performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” in the Knockout Round.

The four other artists on Chance the Rapper’s team are Jamar Langley, Kala Banham, Manasseh Samone, and the sister trio Sorelle.

On Monday’s show, Uriel performed “Essence” by Wizkid ft. Tems. The song earned him a spot in the live semifinals in two weeks. Sorelle was the other act picked by Chance the Rapper.

“Ray is an amazing artist. I think he has potential, not just as a vocalist but a writer, and I’m always just looking for uniqueness. I think what he brings to the show is himself,” Chance the Rapper said.

The Voice’s two-night finale is scheduled for Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23 on NBC.

