DOCS: Ex-Bishop Luers teacher charged after having sexual relations with three students

33-year-old Jordan Miller
33-year-old Jordan Miller(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By WPTA Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A now-former teacher and coach at Bishop Luers High School is facing child sex crime charges after three students told police they had an inappropriate relationship with him while they were attending the school.

Court documents say the victim went to police on Sept. 6 to report a previous relationship with 33-year-old Jordan Miller, who was a teacher at her high school. The girl says the relationship happened four years ago while she was a student at Bishop Luers.

She says Miller was her teacher in both 11th and 12th grade. The girl says Miller called her around 2 or 3 a.m. one morning to come to his house to help him look for his dog. She says he seemed drunk and kissed her, so she told him she was only 17. She says he told her she was “very mature” for her age.

The girl told police that another evening when she was visiting Miller, he gave her alcohol. She says she told him she didn’t want to drive home, so he told her to sleep in his bed. She says he then made unwanted sexual advances towards her before convincing her to have sex with him.

Then in October, police say a second student came forward. Documents say the girl told police she also had a sexual relationship with Miller starting when she was 17 and attending Luers. She told police she did not want to file charges.

Detectives then spoke with a third student, who said Miller was her track coach at Luers. She says the two also had an inappropriate relationship while she was still a student, which started two months after she turned 18. She said he offered to write a paper for her in exchange for sexual favors, which she said she agreed to.

Police say the three girls did not know Miller had a relationship with each one of them.

Court records say police spoke with the principal at the time, who said Miller had resigned on June 27, 2018.

When investigators spoke with Miller, he said he taught at the school from 2016 to 2018. He said he was also involved in coaching track, cross country, and basketball.

Miller claimed he was not involved with the first victim until after she was 18 and no longer a student. He denied having a relationship with the second student but admitted to the third, claiming it started after she graduated.

He also said he wrote the third student’s paper “to test the grading abilities of another teacher”. He said no sexual favors were given in exchange for the writing.

Miller is currently charged with two counts of child seduction where the defendant has a professional relationship with the child.

21Alive has reached out to Bishop Luers High School, Concordia High School, and the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese for comment.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LaGrange County police seeking help finding wanted man

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on a man wanted on domestic battery charges.

News

SACS: Weapon brought to Summit Middle School for the second time this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) administrators say they are investigating after a student brought a knife to Summit Middle School on Wednesday.

Community

The Deck announces opening date for 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An iconic outdoor drinking and dining spot in downtown Fort Wayne has announced its opening date for the 2023 season.

News

Purdue Fort Wayne receives $21 million for planned music tech building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Purdue Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that their music technology building is one step closer to becoming a reality, new state budget and generous donations.

Latest News

News

Mission: Motherhood to host conference on maternal mental health topics Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Mission: Motherhood is celebrating World Maternal Mental Health Day Wednesday by hosting an all-day conference to educate the public and healthcare providers on maternal mental health issues.

News

Indiana native sings in ‘The Voice’ playoffs Monday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A University of Indianapolis graduate and northwest Indiana native competed Monday night in the playoffs of NBC’s “The Voice.”

News

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Sports

Trio of Homestead Spartans sign their national letters of intent

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Three Homestead Spartans signed their national letters of intent on Tuesday night.

News

A trio of Homestead Spartans sign their national letters of intent

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Komets crush Cyclones 6-0 to force game seven

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
The Fort Wayne Komets crushed the Cincinnati Cyclones 6-0 in game six of the ECHL first round playoffs series.