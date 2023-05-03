DOCS: Ex-Bishop Luers teacher charged after having sexual relations with three students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A now-former teacher and coach at Bishop Luers High School is facing child sex crime charges after three students told police they had an inappropriate relationship with him while they were attending the school.

Court documents say the victim went to police on Sept. 6 to report a previous relationship with 33-year-old Jordan Miller, who was a teacher at her high school. The girl says the relationship happened four years ago while she was a student at Bishop Luers.

She says Miller was her teacher in both 11th and 12th grade. The girl says Miller called her around 2 or 3 a.m. one morning to come to his house to help him look for his dog. She says he seemed drunk and kissed her, so she told him she was only 17. She says he told her she was “very mature” for her age.

The girl told police that another evening when she was visiting Miller, he gave her alcohol. She says she told him she didn’t want to drive home, so he told her to sleep in his bed. She says he then made unwanted sexual advances towards her before convincing her to have sex with him.

Then in October, police say a second student came forward. Documents say the girl told police she also had a sexual relationship with Miller starting when she was 17 and attending Luers. She told police she did not want to file charges.

Detectives then spoke with a third student, who said Miller was her track coach at Luers. She says the two also had an inappropriate relationship while she was still a student, which started two months after she turned 18. She said he offered to write a paper for her in exchange for sexual favors, which she said she agreed to.

Police say the three girls did not know Miller had a relationship with each one of them.

Court records say police spoke with the principal at the time, who said Miller had resigned on June 27, 2018.

When investigators spoke with Miller, he said he taught at the school from 2016 to 2018. He said he was also involved in coaching track, cross country, and basketball.

Miller claimed he was not involved with the first victim until after she was 18 and no longer a student. He denied having a relationship with the second student but admitted to the third, claiming it started after she graduated.

He also said he wrote the third student’s paper “to test the grading abilities of another teacher”. He said no sexual favors were given in exchange for the writing.

Miller is currently charged with two counts of child seduction where the defendant has a professional relationship with the child.

21Alive has reached out to Bishop Luers High School, Concordia High School, and the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese for comment.

