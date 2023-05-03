The Deck announces opening date for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An iconic outdoor drinking and dining spot in downtown Fort Wayne has announced its opening date for the 2023 season.

Leaders with The Deck at the Gas House tell 21Alive they will be opening on May 17, weather permitting.

They say despite road construction taking place right outside of the restaurant along E Superior, staff are gearing up to serve their signature mason jar cocktails and dishes to the masses.

The eatery is located right along the St Marys River, with a beer garden and dining area that overlooks the water. For more details about The Deck, visit their website.

