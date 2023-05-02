Two people seriously injured in Illinois Road car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they were called to a crash at Illinois Road and Magnavox Way, Monday night.

Police say two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Monday. They say they aren’t sure how the crash happened but the victims car was flipped over near the intersection.

Westbound lanes are currently closed to traffic.

21Alive News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.