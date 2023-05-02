Tell Julian: A Visit to Moo-Over: Plant-Based Ice Crème Shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Folks are utterly in love with the desserts at Moo-Over in Columbia City.

Owner Julie Hurd opened her shop in 2019.

She says she loves dairy, but it does not love her back. And she found a lot of people have the same experience. It’s been her passion to make creamy, plant-based ice cream and desserts that folks with food intolerances can enjoy.

“I get stories all the time. I have people come in here crying, that they can finally eat something and not feel fearful that there’s cross-contamination or any of that sort. So it’s awesome to make a difference in people’s day because, at the end of the day, we all should eat desserts and be happy,” said Julie Hurd.

In addition to dairy-free, vegan ice cream, Hurd also sells baked goods like cakes and pies. Everything is made in-house and from scratch.

Morning anchor Julian Teekaram got to indulge in some rocky road ice cream and a moon cake. Watch the video to see her review!

