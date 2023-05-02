Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The athletes of Saint Joseph High School in South Bend will no longer be known as the Indians.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday morning, the school will retire the nickname at the end of the school year.

The decision comes after the school formed a committee earlier this year to determine the future of the school’s nickname. That committee presented its recommendation to the School Board of Saint Joseph High School in favor of changing the school nickname, and the School Board voted unanimously in favor of it.

The recommendation was then passed to Principal John Kennedy, who accepted it. The decision was also supported by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, of which Saint Joseph High School is a part.

In a letter to the Saint Joe community, school officials and nickname evaluation committee members say they learned through the evaluation process that the Indians nickname is harmful to many who identify as Native American, and no longer aligns with the school’s mission, vision, or core values.

As a Catholic Institution, it is our moral responsibility to uphold the dignity of the human person. Through this process, we have learned that the nickname of Indians does not honor our local Native American tribe, and, in fact, has harmed or devalued many who identify as Native American. Thus, the nickname no longer aligns with our mission, vision, or core values. Furthermore, the nickname inhibits school spirit, as it neither provides a mascot nor serves as a symbol for the student body to rally around in unity.

The planning stages for a new mascot and nickname will take place in the months ahead. The school expects to launch and complete the next phase during the fall semester of the 2023-24 school year.

