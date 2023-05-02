The Price is Right LIVE coming to Embassy Theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The popular game show The Price is Right is cherished by millions, and Fort Wayne residents can now get a chance to “Come on down” and be a part of the experience.

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Embassy Theatre on Thursday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say the live rendition of the beloved game show is an “interactive stage show” that gives audience members a chance to play classic games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the one and only Showcase.

All contestants can win cash, sought-after gear and appliances, one-in-a-lifetime vacations, and even a brand-new car.

Tickets are $29, $39, and $49 and are available for pre-sale Tuesday, and the general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

Purchase tickets at either the Embassy’s website or Ticketmaster.

