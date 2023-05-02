Mayor Tom Henry wins Democratic nomination for fifth term run

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man who has held the mayoral post in Fort Wayne since 2008 has won the Democratic nomination to run for a fifth term.

Henry easily won his party’s nomination in spite of recent controversy, including an October drunk driving arrest and criticism of his administration’s public records policies.

The incumbent mayor previously told 21Alive that he would not be seeking a fifth term, but later said considering the city’s growth, he felt inspired to continue.

There is no term limit that applies to the position of Fort Wayne mayor.

The 71-year-old has served as Fort Wayne’s mayor since Jan. 1, 2008. He also served in a two-decade period prior to that on the Fort Wayne City Council.

He is a near-lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, a graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Saint Francis and a former businessman and corporate executive.

You can view all election results here.

