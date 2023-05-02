Man killed in Monday’s Roanoke crash identified

ROANOKE, Ind. (WPTA) - The victim of the fatal Roanoke crash Monday has been identified by the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.

81-year-old Robert L. Taylor of Wabash was identified as the victim that died. The coroner says Taylor died from blunt-force injuries to his neck and torso.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 24 and S.R. 114 around 10:30 Monday morning.

Officials say Taylor’s vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck, which caused him to crash into the car in front.

59-year-old Gwendolyn Taylor, the victim’s daughter, was in the front passenger seat when the crash happened and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, and Taylor’s death has been ruled an accident.

