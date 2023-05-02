Kroger to end weekly grocery special ads in newspapers

(NBC15)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the U.S., is ditching advertising its long-running weekly grocery specials in newspapers.

Those ads for Kroger stores and subsidiaries, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers, will now be online.

Printed copies will be available in stores.

Kroger cited declining newspaper circulation and many newspapers doing away with print editions.

The move comes amid a jump in grocery prices and could make things harder for those who plan their shopping list around weekly newspaper ads.

Older and low-income shoppers will likely be affected most.

The move also hurts newspapers that rely on advertisements for dwindling revenue.

