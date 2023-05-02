The Indianapolis 500 names Bluffton man as 2023 Rookie Milk Man

By Emilia Miles
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the most iconic images from the Indianapolis 500 race is when the winner drinks and drenches themselves with a bottle of milk. But where does it come from?

There can only be one winner in the “biggest spectacle in racing” and then they head to the victory circle. The tradition is to drink the milk. Today we figured out who delivers it!

Alex Neuenschwander is a 4th generation dairy farmer and is a co-owner of Neu-Hope Dairy in Bluffton. You may have tasted their milk. It’s sold at Wal-Mart.

“Two years ago I brought my son Case to the Indy 500 and as the cars turned on, it’s loud, it’s so loud you can feel it in your chest. You should have seen his face, it lit up and he’s like dad, you’ve got to be the one to hand that bottle of milk to the winning driver. I’m definitely going for dad of the year.”

Alex Neuenschwander, 2023 Rookie Milk Man

So, he had to make it happen. He signed up and has been chosen by his fellow dairy farmers in Indiana to be the 2023 Rookie Milk Man of the Year. He will be handing the milk to the chief mechanic and the team owner. Next year he’ll get to hand it to the winner himself.

