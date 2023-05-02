Freedom Riders of Indiana help honor fallen Vietnam veteran

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On April 20th, Robert Harter was loading groceries into his truck in the Meijer parking lot on Maysville Road. Police say that’s when the driver of an SUV lost control, hit and killed him.

BACKGROUND: Vietnam Veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in Meijer parking lot

Tuesday, his funeral was held in Fort Wayne. Harter, an Air Force veteran, was honored at his funeral with the help of members of the Freedom Riders of Indiana.

“There’s never a soldier left behind and we symbolize that by escorting Robert with his family to his final resting place that he is not alone and will never be alone,” Patrick Buckley said.

Patrick Buckley is a member of the Freedom Riders of Indiana Chapter One. The organization assists military veterans and families.

Buckley says Harter’s family asked their chapter to help with his procession following the funeral. Buckley says it’s an honor he doesn’t take lightly.

“There’s something very specific and special about a veteran saying goodbye to another veteran,” Buckley said. “There’s a brotherhood laid in stone that can’t be duplicated.”

Buckley says he didn’t know Harter before his death, but Buckley says he’s learned a great deal about his character in the short time he’s known the family.

“His son actually walked up to me and said, ‘I am also a U.S. Air Force veteran, and I am everything today because of him’,” Buckley said.

To Buckley, it shows the strength and honor of veterans like Harter, and the impact it has on the generations that follow.

“Here’s a son grieving the loss of his dad, but standing so proudly to say, ‘I am the man I am today because of my father and because of his service’, that’s really incredible,” Buckley said.

Buckley says a slogan the Freedom Riders live by is the slogan “We Will Never Forget”. He says they stand by those words to show the American people the importance of recognizing, appreciating and honoring our veterans.

