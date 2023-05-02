Fort Wayne Philharmonic to move main performances to PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic says in an effort to avoid ticket price hikes, they are changing venues for their mainstage performances.

The group’s marketing manager says musicians will now be performing at Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) for the 2023-24 season. Previously, the philharmonic was holding its mainstage performances at The Embassy Theatre.

RELATED: Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

Leaders say the decision was made to avoid price hikes with tickets while “maintaining high-quality performances”. They note that the performance hall gives them access to improved technology they say will enhance shows.

Those with season subscriptions will be contacted directly regarding seats, the philharmonic says.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.