Expert explains why primary election voter turnout is low in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday, people will cast their votes in this year’s primary election. But, in Allen County, voter turnout for primary elections has been low.

Mike Wolf, a political science professor at Purdue Fort Wayne, says the reason for that is clear.

“In Indiana, you have to declare a party, which becomes public record and, so, those people that might be Independents might not want to declare a party and some people might not want to anyway,” Wolf said. “So, when you have a more partisan-declared primary, there is a disincentive on top.”

Wolf says the requirement for voters to declare their party affiliate turns some away from the polls.

But why does Indiana require you to declare a party? Wolf says part of the reason is to avoid crossover votes.

“People from the other party may be coming in and they’re acting as spoilers or maybe coming in to act and support somebody who’s more moderate than a favored candidate, so this is a way to avoid or at least provide a disincentive for that to happen,” Wolf said.

So, what does the voter turnout look like in Allen County?

In 2019, total early voting tallied 5,608 votes. This year, 5,487 early votes were cast as of noon Monday.

The total voter turnout in 2019 was just over 14% in Allen County, and while this year’s percentage is not yet known, it’s already showing signs of low turnout.

Still, Wolf believes the importance of this year’s primary could mean more people show up to the polls here in Allen County.

“There’s some high stakes campaigns going on,” Wolf said. “We have open seats on city council, for instance. We obviously have a mayoral contest with very well-established politicians on both sides duking it out. That’s uncommon. In one way, it’s very lucky that people have a consequential vote to go for.”

Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

To see which races will be on your ballot, you can contact your local clerk’s office.

Many of those ballots are also listed on the online Indiana Voter Portal, which you can view here by clicking on “Who’s on the ballot”.

Note that your ballot will only show candidates that are running for the party you have registered under.

Anyone who would like to check their voting status or view other relevant voting information can do so here.

21Alive will bring you the latest election night results online and on-air Tuesday evening after polls close at 6 p.m.

