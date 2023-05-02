Evansville family receives largest Habitat for Humanity built in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Evansville is receiving the biggest home Habitat for Humanity has built in the Tri-State and they are also also the largest family to receive a home from Habitat.

Officials say this has been a process that’s taken a long time for the Billings family.

The Billings family say they came close to giving up a few times, but now the paint is nearly dry in their new home, and they’re ready to go.

Carolyn Billings says things haven’t always been easy for her family.

“We started off on Section 8 and was told to try Habitat out and they helped us along the way,” said Billings.

Billings say around four years ago she had eight kids, but since then, has adopted found of her nieces and nephews, which makes them a home of 14.

“I didn’t want to separate them, and I would take a million more if I have to,” says Billing. “Even if I want to pull my hair out some days.”

She says for the time being, six boys are sharing a room but now, thanks to Habitat for Humanity, they’ll soon be moving into this home.

There are eight bedrooms with the boys will be on the ground level.

“We don’t want it to sound like someone’s breaking through the ceiling,” says Billings. “Boys are rough.”

The home also has two living rooms, two full bathrooms and a highly anticipated basketball hoop. They get to own it, build their own finances, and one day, it goes to the kids.

With Habitat’s help, the home is theirs and all that’s left is to move in.

“We’re getting pretty close. We don’t have an exact date but it’s getting pretty close.”

This is the first of what Habitat hopes is many larger homes.

They say they have another planned in Poseyville.

