Councilman Tom Didier secures Republican nomination for Fort Wayne Mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In a showdown between two Fort Wayne City Councilmen vying to win the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Didier is moving ahead.

Tom Didier (R-3rd District) and Jason Arp (R-4th District) filed paperwork to run for Mayor Tom Henry’s seat in January.

In May of 2021, Didier told 21Alive News he believed the “timing was right” for him to make a run for the seat. The GOP councilman was first elected to the council in 2003 and served as the council’s president in 2008, 2013 and 2017.

If Didier wins in the general election, he will step down from his role in the legislative branch to lead the city’s executive branch, which could put him at odds with his city council colleagues.

21Alive sat down with both candidates on Monday, sharing their goals should they be elected.

