Alice Cooper stops by Fort Wayne antique store ahead of concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local antique shop had a special guest in their store Tuesday afternoon.

Rockstar Alice Cooper paid a visit to “Vintage Treasures” ahead of his concert at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Staff at “Vintage Treasures” off Coliseum Boulevard shared this photo Tuesday afternoon.

They say Cooper purchased a sword from the 1840s which, we understand, will be used in his show opener.

Cooper is set to perform at the Coliseum Tuesday evening as part of his 2023 “Too Close for Comfort” tour. Details here.

