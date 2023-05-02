Akron mother arrested 7 years after son’s murder

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 2, 2023
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jaxon Bunner’s father, Kyle Bunner, said his son’s murder case from 2016 slipped through the cracks.

The three year old died from blunt force to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seven years after his death, his mother, Amanda Jo Bunner, was arrested last Tuesday, according to Akron Police.

“You could never imagine meeting him and that anyone could ever do something like that to him,” Kyle Bunner said.

Bunner is furious his ex-wife walked free for seven years.

“She hasn’t had contact with the kids or me or anybody of my family in that entire time,” Bunner said.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, it took about 20 months before Jaxon’s death was ruled a homicide. They also found other signs of physical abuse and neglect on the three-year-old boy’s body.

Bunner was told there were backlogs at the medical examiner’s office.

Police said retirements and further investigating caused delays in arresting someone.

“Apparently it slipped through the cracks, and nobody brought it back to the grand jury until recently,” Bunner said. “The detective that I spoke with has gone above and beyond to try to get justice for my son.”

Shortly after Jaxon died, his mom took off and she was not easy to find.

She was finally arrested by Akron Police at a rest stop in Lorain County.

“Finally, when she was finally charged and they got her it was rewarding to an extent,” Bunner said.

Not a day goes by that Bunner isn’t thinking about Jaxon, who would have been 10 years old this month.

He hopes now that his ex-wife is charged with his murder, his son will receive the justice he deserves.

“Hopefully she’s never around another child again,” Bunner said.

