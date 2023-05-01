Zachariah Smith makes Top Ten in American Idol, another vote Monday night

Wabash native Zachariah Smith advanced to the Top 10 on American Idol Sunday.
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - American Idol contestant Zachariah Smith continues to make Northeast Indiana proud.

The 19-year-old Wabash native announced on his social media pages late last night that he has now moved into the top 10 contestants, up from the top 12.

Smith is set to perform tonight, May 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Voting will be live with Monday night’s broadcast.

Click here to cast your vote during the live broadcast.

